Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is gearing up for their Champions League clash with Chelsea, as he seeks to become the headline story once again. The 18-year-old showed of his skills in fine fashion ahead of the game.

The teenage superstar has faced his first real difficulties as a professional this season, with media scrutiny and injury issues descending upon him. After having dominated the majority of the big games last season, Lamine Yamal struggled against both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in El Clasico this year, as he battles his sports hernia.

In the lead up to Barcelona’s tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, he seems to be moving more freely though. At any rate, his aim is in fine working fashion, as he demonstrated in training before the match.

#FCBarcelona star Lamine Yamal showing off his skills before their clash with #ChelseaFC. Credit @UEFA2025 pic.twitter.com/igkx1gqY0O — Football España (@footballespana_) November 25, 2025

Lamine Yamal aiming to win it all this season

During the offseason, Lamine Yamal affirmed that the one trophy he would most like to win for Barcelona this season was the Champions League, the only trophy that evaded the Catalans. Asked to choose between the Ballon d’Or, Champions League or the World Cup, Lamine Yamal recently told Marca that he was hoping to bring all three home this season, a sign of his remarkable ambition.

Injury issues have plagued Lamine Yamal

Since September however, Lamine Yamal has been battling a sports hernia, which has caused much debate between Spain and Barcelona. The two have accused each other of mishandling the situation, and the teenager has even supposedly complained to Barcelona over their approach.

Increasingly he looks to be approaching his best again though, as evidenced by two assists against Athletic Club over the weekend. Given the nature of the injury, the 18-year-old must now manage the pain over a series of months, hoping that it fades away with a regular regime of physiotherapy, rather than pursuing a definitive fix.