Barcelona are a goal down to Chelsea in their latest Champions League clash, and they have now been reduced to 10 men at Stamford Bridge.

Ferran Torres missed a glorious chance in the opening stages in London, but since then, Barcelona had been on the back foot. Chelsea twice had goals ruled out due to handball and offside, but it was third time lucky for them as Jules Kounde has turned the ball into the back of his own net following a corner.

Barcelona have struggled to find a way back into proceedings, and now their job has been made that much harder. Already on a booking, Ronald Araujo flew into a challenge on Marc Cucurella, which left referee Slavko Vincic with little choice but to issue a second yellow card, which means that the Uruguayan defender has been given his marching orders.

It is a very poor moment from Araujo, who sees red in the Champions League for the first time since that infamous dismissal against Paris Saint-Germain in 2024. Barcelona have it all to do now if they are to avoid a second defeat in the league phase.