Barcelona are taking on Chelsea in their latest Champions League clash, but they have fallen behind at Stamford Bridge.

Ferran Torres missed a glorious chance in the opening stages in London, but since then, they have been on the back foot. Chelsea have twice had goals ruled out due to handball and offside, but it is third time lucky for them as Jules Kounde has turned the ball into the back of his own net following a corner.

Barcelona claimed that Cucurella was offside in the lead-up to the ball going into the back of their net, but nothing has been given by VAR. It means that they have plenty of work to do in order to get back into this one, and to do so, they will need to significant up their game.

Hansi Flick has the likes of Raphinha and Marcus Rashford to call upon from the bench, and at this stage, they will be needed sooner rather than later.