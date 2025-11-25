Vinicius Junior rocks Real Madrid with Xabi Alonso ultimatum

The questions over Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso’s relationship have been in the Madrid air since the Club World Cup, and there is little sign of them departing. It appears at least one of them is no longer of the belief that they can coexist at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was arguably Real Madrid’s most crucial player over a two-year period between 2022 and 2024, and decided two Champions League finals, but has seen his importance on the decline since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The arrival of Xabi Alonso has seen him no longer occupy star billing for Los Blancos, and both that status change and Vinicius’ unhappiness with it were evident during his outburst in El Clasico.

Vinicius gives Real Madrid Xabi Alonso ultimatum

However the relationship appears to be more than just strained. The Athletic have reported that Vinicius has communicated to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez that he does not want to renew his contract while Alonso is in charge. Vinicius believes that Alonso has treated him unjustly.

The club have not given up hope that the situation can be fixed, and hold out hopes that good results can turn things around. Perez and Head Scout Juni Calafat, who vouched for Vinicius’ signing, are thought to be key figures in doing so.

Vinicius’ contract demands

This comes in a situation where contract talks between Vinicius and Los Blancos were already stalled. The Athletic affirm that Vinicius was offered a €20m per year deal last season, an increase on his current €18m per annum. However the Brazilian has proposed a €30m deal bringing him in line with what his camp believe Kylian Mbappe is earning including signing bonuses.

Decision time for Real Madrid

Vinicius will have just a year left on his deal next summer, and Real Madrid were already facing a decision regarding his future. If his relationship with Alonso is not fixed then it may help make their decision for them, as backing Vinicius over the manager would leave future managers in a weaker position, lending power to players.

Ultimately, Alonso’s tenure will depend on results, but if Vinicius’ frustrations with Alonso are more widespread, then it may also be seen by the club as a symptom of a larger issue. Either way, Real Madrid are unlikely to rush to conclusions at this stage of the season.