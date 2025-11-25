Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has admitted that the last few performances from his side have not been up to scratch, but pointed to positives from previous weeks to even out the analysis. He also emphasized not getting distracted from their ultimate goals.

Los Blancos have not only failed to win in three games, but have struggled to perform in all three too. The media in the Spanish capital has been ablaze with talk that several of their stars do not see eye to eye with Alonso, with some calling the situation ‘unsustainable‘.

Alonso faced a barrage of questions about managing a dressing room in his pre-match press conference before Real Madrid seek their first win in Greece over Olympiakos on Wednesday night, and spoke of not losing sight of what they want to achieve.

‘There’s been things I haven’t liked in the last three matches’

After defeat to Liverpool, Real Madrid could not break down Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas, with the match finishing 0-0. Against Elche, Los Blancos created a number of chances, but were vulnerable time and again defensively.

“It’s a process; all change takes time. Nothing happens immediately. If we look at the last three matches, there are things I haven’t liked, but if we look back a bit further, there are good things. We haven’t been consistent, and that’s why we’ve had some bad games.”

‘We’re clear on what we want to do’ – Xabi Alonso

Certain phrases from star players during games have also been picked up on by the media. Against Rayo, Vinicius was seen allegedly saying ‘It’s as if we don’t want to win’, while Mbappe complained that ‘We have to press higher’ to his teammates. Alonso was asked whether his players were lacking clarity on his plans.

“No, not at all. We’ve analysed it and discussed it. What we talked about is clear, but then again, it’s football, and sometimes things turn out better. The expressions are feelings from the moment of the match; I understand because I’ve had them too when I was a player.”