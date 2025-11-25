The noise surrounding Xabi Alonso continues to grow in the Spanish capital, and it is becoming impossible for the hierarchy at Real Madrid to block it out. Reports of unrest in the dressing room with Alonso have been a constant over recent weeks.

That continued to be the case after a third game without a win against Elche, and a concerning performance. Monday was dominated by reports of an ultimatum from Vinicius Junior to the club, with the Brazilian one of three major stars who have strained relations with Alonso.

‘Test failed’ – Real Madrid hierarchy assess Elche draw

After those weeks of speculation, Los Blancos’ trip to Elche was seen as a chance to put that narrative to rest, and calm the atmosphere at Valdebebas. However Diario AS say that the Real Madrid hierarchy believe that everyone failed the test miserably, with the lack of fight from the players particularly concerning.

The lack of connection between the player and the manager has been palpable since El Clasico, and Alonso is struggling to get his side to respond to adversity. While Los Blancos will give him time to ensure this is a passing trend, they expect a reaction soon.

‘Some Real Madrid players want a change of manager’

The picture painted by Jorge Picon is still yet more grim for Alonso, which asserts that some players are already in favour of a change of manager. He notes that the situation is ‘starting to become unsustainable’, and that more players are frustrated with the manager than most think.

Con mayor o menor grado de culpa del entrenador, la situación de Xabi Alonso empieza a ser insostenible. Hay varios jugadores (más de los que la gente piensa) que quieren un cambio. Y voces importantes en los despachos que empiezan a verlo necesario. Cóctel explosivo. pic.twitter.com/NQ5O0QX4YP — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) November 24, 2025

In the boardroom, there are those who are starting to feel that a change of manager could be the only solution. Los Blancos now travel to Greece to face Olympiakos, and anything short of victory could send Alonso’s tenure into a tailspin. In addition to three points though, Alonso will be desperate for a performance to buy him some respite.