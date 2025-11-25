Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is going through his first major test at the Bernabeu, with significant question marks over the harmony of the squad, and more pointedly, his relationship with them. Los Blancos are winless in three matches, and the optics have not helped Alonso’s case.

Over recent months there have been a number of rumblings from the Spanish capital over Alonso’s management, as well as more public frustrations. Vinicius Junior’s Clasico outburst and Fede Valverde’s public benching, after making it clear he did not feel comfortable playing right-back, seemed like symptoms of just that.

Three Real Madrid stars have ‘distant’ relationship with Alonso

According to Cadena SER, three of Real Madrid’s stars have ‘distant’ relationships with Alonso. Vinicius’ ultimatum over Alonso to the club is a clear sign of his discontent with the manager, while Valverde is another obvious source of frustration. He feels he should be the axis of Real Madrid’s midfield, and Alonso does not see him as a central midfielder, and prefers Valverde at right-back, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler in midfield.

Bellingham is also frustrated with Alonso though. The England international feels he has not found his groove in Alonso’s system, and while he has shown flashes of his ability, does not believe his manager is getting the most out of him. Cadena Cope add Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz, Endrick Felipe and Ferland Mendy to Alonso’s list of detractors, in their case quite obviously due to a lack of game time.

⚖️ ¿Qué jugadores del Real Madrid están contentos y descontentos con Xabi Alonso? 👎🏽 "Vinicius, Valverde, Rodrygo, Brahim, Endrick, Mendy…" 👍🏽 "Huijsen, Carreras, Courtois, Guler y Mbappé" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/kg9KgsBZTy — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 24, 2025

Group of Real Madrid players enjoying Alonso’s tenure

However this is not to say Alonso does not have backers in the dressing room. Perhaps the most important is Kylian Mbappe, who has been their best player this season. New signings Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras, Thibaut Courtois and Arda Guler are all behind Alonso too.

Even if Alonso does have backers, he will have to make it work with the players who are not enjoying his tenure. Bellingham, Valverde and Vinicius form three of Real Madrid’s core over recent seasons, and the law of football still applies that it is much more difficult to change the manager than the entire team.