Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF reacts to being substituted during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on October 26, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. AFP7 26/10/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Real Madrid are going through their rockiest patch of the season so far under Xabi Alonso, who is on a three-game winless run. Much of the criticism comes not from the results though, but the reported unrest in the Real Madrid dressing room. The key moment in uncorking those tensions could perhaps be traced back to Vinicius Junior’s furious outburst at Alonso after being substituted during El Clasico.

The Brazilian was seen shouting ‘I’m leaving the club’ as he walked down the tunnel, which was taken as the latest evidence of his troubled relationship with Alonso. Despite a public apology – which did not include Alonso’s name – few seem to feel the issue has been resolved.

Manchester United and Liverpool monitoring Vinicius situation

According to The Mirror in England, as carried by Sport, the series of incidents has piqued the interest of Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool. Both are reportedly keeping an eye on his situation in case he should become available next summer. In Liverpool’s case it comes as something of a surprise as they spent big in attack last summer, but Vinicius could be available at a reduced fee.

His contract stand-off with Real Madrid means he is on course to have just a year left on his deal in the offseason, which would leave Los Blancos with a decision to make unless they can agree a new deal.

Vinicius’ ultimatum over Xabi Alonso

The 25-year-old is not only unhappy with his contract though, he appears to have made up his mind on Alonso. This week it was reported that Vinicius had told Real Madrid President Florentino Perez that he has no intention of renewing his deal while Alonso was his manager. It certainly leaves the future of both in question, although arguably, at this stage, more so for the Brazilian.