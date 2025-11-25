Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso open to Liverpool return – report

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is going through his most difficult patch yet at the Bernabeu, with the pressure rising quickly following three games without a win. As much as the results have played their role in that pressure, the reported unrest from the dressing room has perhaps been the most damaging for Alonso.

This week brought with it a new wave of reported frustration from several stars with Alonso, and Vinicius Junior even suggesting that he would not stay another season if the Basque coach did. Meanwhile Alonso already has top clubs that would consider snapping him up were he to become available.

Alonso reportedly open to Liverpool switch

According to Indykaila, Alonso is even open to joining Liverpool this season if they approach him. The Reds are giving Arne Slot until January to turn things around, and Alonso was the top choice of Liverpool Chief Executive Michael Edwards. Before Slot took over, Alonso turned down the job at Anfield in order to wait for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have emergency solution in mind

In the event Alonso were to be dismissed by Real Madrid, they would consider handing the reins again to a tried and tested solution in Zinedine Zidane. They would offer him a temporary contract to come back to the Bernabeu, something he did back in 2019 after leaving the previous summer, and stayed three years.

It would be a major surpise if Real Madrid did feel the need to sack Alonso at this point, with Los Blancos still top of the table. No doubt Alonso would consider a return to Anfield once his time at the Bernabeu is up, but Real Madrid will be reluctant to give up on Alonso at such an early stage, and likewise with Alonso, who six months ago looked the perfect fit.