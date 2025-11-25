Barcelona star Raphinha has taken responsibility for his two injury relapses in recent months. The Brazilian was projected to be out for a maximum of three weeks originally after a hamstring problem, but ended up missing a total of two months.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Chelsea in the Champions League, Raphinha admitted that he had been having a tough time during his recovery.

“I really struggled. There were very complicated moments. I am a player that always likes to be on the pitch helping the team as many minutes as possible, but those two months without playing there were difficult moments.”

‘I take responsibility for the relapses’ – Raphinha

Perhaps the player that most obviously embodied Hansi Flick’s approach last season, the German manager has spoken about how much his side has missed Raphinha. It will take some time before he is full flight though.

“Look, I am working to return to my 100%. It was a muscular injury, and it is always difficult to recover because you can feel great and then you feel like you are at your best and then you can get injury like happened to me. I am trying to recover my best physical shape to be back to my 100% in order to help the team.”

Flick also admitted the club had made mistakes in handling Raphinha’s recovery, but the vice-captain assured that it was his over-eagerness that caused the issue.

“It’s possible. I’ve had two relapses; the first was my fault, and I can take responsibility for the second as well. I take responsibility for both relapses trying to get back on the pitch sooner. I made a mistake.”

Raphinha’s role as a leader of Barcelona

Many beyond Flick have highlighted the impact of losing Raphinha not just offensively, but also without the ball in recent weeks. Raphinha said that he had missed the team more than the other way around, but did tacitly acknowledge that he was the player that set the tone for Barcelona.

“I’ve missed the team more than they’ve missed me. I always try to give my best on the pitch. I’m often the one who starts by pressing and encouraging the guys. I try to help everyone; if I give my best, I can demand more from the team.”