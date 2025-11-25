Barcelona pulled up short in Europe last season, with Inter pipping them in extemis in the Champions League semi-final. However domestically, the Blaugrana had a dominant season, led by Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The teenager finished second in the Ballon d’Or rankings, but Raphinha felt that he deserved more.

The Brazilian forward surpassed all expectations for the Catalan giants last year, setting the tone for a Hansi Flick side that became the surprise package. Coming up with a number of goals in the four Clasicos, and some excellent performances in the Champions League, Raphinha would finish the season with 34 goals and 26 assists in his 57 appearances, by a distance his best figures in his career.

Raphinha feels he deserved more recognition

Despite being tipped as a candidate to win months earlier, come the Ballon d’Or gala, Raphinha finished fifth in the ranking. Having previously voiced his frustration with it, before Barcelona faced Chelsea in the Champions League, he said that he felt undervalued by the press.

“I deserved much more. I felt undervalued, yes. As a team, I missed out on the Champions League. I don’t control individual awards. I had a spectacular season, and for me, that’s enough.”

“Other people vote. You’re the ones who need to explain things to me. I’m just focused on improving my game, that’s all.”

Raphinha on Lamine Yamal and Estevao

Their clash at Stamford Bridge will see two of the world’s most exhilarating teenage talents face off, as Estevao leads Chelsea’s attack, and Lamine Yamal that of Barcelona. Raphinha of course is teammates with both, sharing a dressing room with Estevao at international level.

“For me they are two players of an unbelievable talent. I think in the next few years they might be the best players in the world. I know that because I work with Lamine at the club and with Estevao at the national team, and for me they are two incredible talented players. Of course, to be the best it depends more on themselves, but I think they are in the right path to becomes the best players in their clubs and national teams.”

Knowing Lamine Yamal’s personality, this will no doubt fire the Spain international up to perform. Raphinha is returning from injury, and is expected to be given minutes in the second half, as happened against Athletic Club this past weekend.