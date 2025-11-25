When it rains, it pours, or at least that will be the sentiment at Valdebebas, as they prepare for a trip to Greece to face Olympiakos in the Champions League. As Xabi Alonso tries to navigate his way through his first period of rough seas at Real Madrid, he will be without two key members of his crew for his trip across the Mediterranean.

Los Blancos are three games without a win, after a lackluster draw with Elche this weekend, their lead at the top of La Liga has been reduced to just a point. In addition, many are questioning Alonso’s approach and pointing the finger at him for the unrest in the dressing room, with some players reportedly already open to a change of coach.

Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Olympiakos

If that wasn’t enough, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to miss out on Wednesday night. The Real Madrid number one was one of the few who performed at the top level against Elche, but will not travel due to a stomach bug, as per Diario AS. He has been ruled out of the match, meaning Andriy Lunin is set for a season debut and a first match under Xabi Alonso.

Dean Huijsen fitness in doubt

Meanwhile there are also doubts about Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old defender came into the Elche match as a doubt, having left Spain’s camp with muscle discomfort the previous week. He did not train on Tuesday due to discomfort in his knee, and his availability will come down to the results of tests that he will undergo with the medical staff.

No reinforcements from the injury list

Those pieces of news are not softened by positive updates from their injured players. Franco Mastantuono did part of the training session with the group, but his sports hernia is expected to keep him sidelined again in Greece. It was hoped that Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni could be back in action this week too, but neither trained on Tuesday, meaning they are highly unlikely to play in Piraeus.