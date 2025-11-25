Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has survived Pedri’s absence through injury so far in strong fashion, with three victories and a draw in their four subsequent games. However the Catalan giants will be desperate to get their star midfielder back into action.

The 22-year-old had played every game of the season until his injury against Real Madrid, and will not be back in time to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Diario AS report that Barcelona hope to have him back for their clash with Alaves this weekend, but he has not returned to full training with the group yet. The game circled in red comes on Tuesday, as Barcelona host Atletico Madrid, which they will want Pedri back for.

Flick gives update on Pedri injury

The German coach did explain that he was happy to be getting players back, with Frenkie de Jong, Marcus Rashford, Raphinha and Joan Garcia all available. He noted Pedri’s return was imminent.

“You never know, but I’m happy to face [Chelsea] because it’s a good test. The team has improved a lot in recent weeks. Frenkie is back, Rashford too. Raphinha could get more playing time. Pedri might return at the end of the week. Joan Garcia is back as well. We’re training focused and hard. Now we’ll see how we do.”

‘Change has been good for Rashford’ – Flick

The European tie also sees Rashford back in England for the second time since leaving Manchester United on loan this summer. Flick assured that the change of scenery was helping Rashford.

“I am happy to have him playing for Barcelona. I followed him and the last time we played against Newcastle I already said this, I followed him his whole career and I was impressed about his quality and what he is doing on the box and in front of the opponent goal, and he showed that also in Barcelona and that’s really good.”

“I think also for him the change (and) to live in another country… the people at Barcelona are fantastic. We have nice weather, well not last week, but normally we have nice weather. And for me it is amazing and also you can see that he is also smiling a lot. He can enjoy the atmosphere that we created and that’s also very good for him. We’ll decide tomorrow whether he starts or comes off the bench, but I’m happy for him.”

Barcelona and Eric García have reached an agreement in principle for the defender to extend his contract until 2030. @JoanPoquiEraso pic.twitter.com/SR3AUh1aXr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 24, 2025

Rashford has strong chance of starting against Chelsea

It was against Newcastle United that Rashford’s finest contribution in a Barcelona shirt came, with an excellent brace winning the match for the Blaugrana in the second half. Rashford missed Barcelona’s win over Athletic Club with the flu, but with Raphinha still not fit to start, and Ferran Torres being used more often through the middle, Rashford has a strong chance of starting.