Bayern Munich star Harry Kane all but kills Barcelona move

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was heavily linked to Barcelona in the international break, but has dampened any hopes the Catalan giants have of signing him. The England captain did admit that he had not opened talks with Bayern over a new deal though, with his current contract up in 2027.

The 32-year-old reportedly has a €65m release clause in his deal in January, but Bayern are waiting until after the winter transfer window to open talks, feeling they will be in a stronger negotiating position. This has been confirmed by Bayern Insider Christian Falk. Speaking in an interview with BILD, as quoted by Diario AS, Kane explained that he was relaxed even if talks had not been opened.

“I haven’t had any contact with anyone, no one has contacted me. I feel very comfortable in the current situation, although we haven’t yet spoken with Bayern about my situation.”

‘It’s very unlikely’ – Kane on summer 2026 move

Despite that, Kane would go on to calm any fears Bayern fans may have had about him moving to Barcelona.

“There’s no rush. I’m really happy in Munich. You can see it in the way I play. If there’s any contact (with Bayern), we’ll see. But I’m not thinking about next season. There’s a World Cup in the summer first. And it’s very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”

“No, I don’t think so,” Kane explained when he was asked if the Bavarian fans had any reason to be worried.

Kane is Barcelona’s top target for next summer

This comes after reports that Barcelona had made Kane their top target next summer. The veteran forward was the intersecting point between price and quality for the Catalan giants, who in their current salary limit situation, cannot afford to invest in a younger top quality forward. This will undoubtedly be a blow to their hopes of replacing Lewandowski, as they will need to convince Kane first and foremost.