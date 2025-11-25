Real Madrid are in a difficult moment in terms of form, and things are not being helped by regular injury woes. Dean Huijsen has been affected in this regard, and in the last 24 hours, he has suffered a new blow.

Huijsen has been ruled out of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Olympiacos due to knee discomfort, and while it was initially hoped that he would be fine to return for the weekend trip to Girona, but according to Marca, this will almost certainly not be the case.

As per the report, it is a slight muscle injury in the quadriceps that Huijsen is dealing with, rather than an issue with his knee. It’s believed that he will be missing for 7-10 days, which would ensure that he does not play at Montilivi on Sunday, and even more worryingly for Real Madrid, he will also struggle to face Athletic Club next Wednesday.

Xabi Alonso has few options in central defence

This injury is the third one that Huijsen has suffered in the last couple of months. He was out for three weeks from the start of October, before another issue during the November international break, although on that occasion, he did not miss any Real Madrid matches.

Huijsen joins Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger in the treatment room, although it is hoped that the latter will be given the medical green light before the Girona match this weekend – although he would be unlikely to start in any case. As a result, it would leave Xabi Alonso with Raul Asencio and Alvaro Carreras as options in the centre of defence, while Aurelien Tchouameni could also be utilised there if necessary.

Real Madrid will hope that Huijsen is available against Athletic, but given the number of injuries he has dealt with over the last two months, it would be a risk to rush him back when he’s not at 100%.