Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has said that he holds no ill feeling towards the medical team over the recovery of Raphinha, but did admit that mistakes had been made. The Brazilian star was originally diagnosed with a muscle problem that would last two to three weeks, but only reappeared this weekend, after two months out.

Flick was speaking to the press ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The German coach had high praise for Enzo Maresca’s side.

“I think it is one of the best teams in the world. They came from a revolution year in the club. They have changed the club, and they have a lot of young players, fantastic coach, who give them identity to play football. It is really great to watch all their matches. I really appreciate what they’re doing.”

“They are a young team with an exceptional player. For us it is a good match to compete. This is the Champions League. It is not easy the Champions League. We have the confidence, and we believe in our strengths, and we will fight tomorrow as we always do.”

‘I’m not angry with the medical staff’ – Hansi Flick

One of the talking points, with Raphinha also speaking to the press, was the handling of his comeback from injury. Flick admitted he had seen reports that there was malcontent over how the medical staffed treated him..

“I don’t read much, but I’ve read this. What I can say is that I’m not angry with our medical staff. We have a very experienced team. In Raphinha’s case, we made mistakes. But that’s human nature. That’s all I have to say. There’s a lot of noise, but nothing concrete.”

This follows on from a report that several Barcelona players were unhappy with their recovery plans in recent months, including Lamine Yamal. Sticking to Raphinha though, Flick pointed out just how much of a difference he makes to their game.

“Step-by-step with Rapha. For me, the most important thing is that he is back. About the minutes and how long he will play we will decide. He got an injury two times and it is not good in this step, and we take care. I am really happy to have him back. He only played a few minutes on Saturday, but we saw the difference. He creates space for us with and without the ball. It’s good to see him back.”

Pedri González is ruled out for tomorrow's game. He has not recovered in time. @Aparicio_L — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 24, 2025

Eric Garcia could play in midfield again

Barcelona will still be without Pedri in midfield, but do now have Frenkie de Jong back in contention after he served a suspension over the weekend. Eric Garcia filled in as the deepest midfielder against Athletic Club and to great effect. Flick was asked whether he would consider continuing with Garcia in midfield.

“It’s possible. There are many options to play there. Eric is one option. He did well against Athletic and I’m happy with him.”