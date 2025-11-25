10-man Barcelona given Champions League lesson by Chelsea

Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona

Barcelona have fallen to their second Champions League defeat of the season, with Chelsea emerging as comprehensive winners at Stamford Bridge.

Ferran Torres missed a glorious chance in the opening stages in London, but since then, Barcelona had been on the back foot. Chelsea twice had goals ruled out due to handball and offside, but it was third time lucky for them as Jules Kounde has turned the ball into the back of his own net following a corner.

Barcelona struggled to find a way back into proceedings, and their job was made that much harder when Ronald Araujo flew into a challenge on Marc Cucurella, which left referee Slavko Vincic with little choice but to issue a second yellow card, meaning that the Uruguayan defender was given his marching orders.

10 minutes into the second half, Chelsea made their advantage tell by going 2-0 ahead, with Estevao firing into the back of the net from inside the penalty area. The teenager skipped away from a weak challenge from Pau Cubarsi before firing into the back of the net from close range, leaving Joan Garcia with no chance.

It would get worse for Barcelona on 73 minutes when Chelsea found their third. Enzo Fernandez broke in behind the defence before squaring for Liam Delap to tap home, and although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, it was given following a VAR check.

Big question marks for Barcelona after toothless display

Granted, they were without the services of star midfielder Pedri, but it was a disappointing performance from Barcelona, who never looked like they had control at any time. Things could have been so different had Ferran scored his chance in the opening minutes, but regardless, there is plenty of issues for Hansi Flick to fix on the back of this result.