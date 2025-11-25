Barcelona fell to their second Champions League defeat of the season, with Chelsea emerging as 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Starting XI

Joan Garcia – 6

The three goals conceded were not his fault, although he maybe could have done better for Chelsea’s second, which was blasted straight through him by Estevao.

Jules Kounde – 5

Kounde looked back to his best at the weekend, but it was a result to his regular form from this season. He struggled up against Alejandro Garnacho, while failing to provide much support for Lamine Yamal in attack.

Ronald Araujo – 4.5

Never looked comfortable, before committing a wild challenge on Marc Cucurella that led to a second yellow card towards the end of the first half.

Pau Cubarsi – 5.5

The best of Barcelona’s defenders, but he should have gone so much better to stop Estevao for Chelsea’s 2-0 goal.

Alejandro Balde – 5

Struggled to deal with Estevao, while he also played Enzo Fernandez onside for Chelsea’s third goal of the evening.

Eric Garcia – 5.5

Struggled to control the midfield. He looked very comfortable in the position against Athletic Club, but against Chelsea, he looked like a defender playing out of his usual area.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

Tried his best to assert any sort of control for Barcelona, but his efforts were in vain. He struggled in his one without Pedri alongside him.

Lamine Yamal – 6.5

Lost his battle against Spain teammate Marc Cucurella, which was a massive frustration for the 18-year-old sensation.

Fermin Lopez – 6

An off night for the midfielder, who struggled to make his impact known.

Ferran Torres – 5.5

Should have scored early on, and although he stopped Pedro Neto’s initial effort, he will be disappointed to have not dealt with the ball better for Chelsea’s opening goal.

Robert Lewandowski – 5.5

Restricted to a single shot, in what was a disappointing performance from the Barcelona striker.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford – 6

Did not have the desired impact on his second return to England.

Raphinha – 7

Did his best to instil some fighting spirit into Barcelona’s performance.

Andreas Christensen – 6

Did relatively well during his time on the pitch.

Gerard Martin – 6

Came on late for Balde.

Dani Olmo – 6

Barely involved after coming on.