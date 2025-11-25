Barcelona were soundly beaten by Chelsea in their Champions League showdown clash at Stamford Bridge, with the Premier League side emerging as 3-0 winners following goals from Jules Kounde (OG), Estevao and Liam Delap.
As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his assessment of a disappointing night for his Barcelona side.
“We started very well and had a big chance to score the first goal. Then the red card changed the game. It’s not easy to come back against this Chelsea team with ten players. We have to accept this defeat.
“It has been a lot with one player less. And Chelsea are a very good team with the ball. I think we have to be positive. For example, Raphinha is back, Rashford has played at a good level. We have no choice but to be positive.”
Flick also reacted to Ronald Araujo’s red card in the first half, which made it an uphill task for Barcelona to get anything from the match in west London.
“The first yellow, I don’t know what happened. I have to speak with him and see the video. He shouldn’t have gone in like that for the second foul – it was not the right move, but it can happen in football.”
Flick offers hope for the future
Despite it being an extremely difficult and disappointing night for Barcelona, Flick chose to be optimistic for the future. He believes that his side will drastically improve in their performances over the coming weeks, starting with their next fixture against Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou, which takes place on Saturday.
“You will soon see a different Barcelona in the upcoming matches, I promise you that. I see how we train, and our intensity…things are different from what they were six weeks ago.”
I really do trust Hansi Flick to do the talk. In fact, such fair assessment of what transpired during the encounter and the very positive disposition he has put forward about the good things he sees about his team, is indeed the hallmark of a manager who knows exactly what he is doing, and how the team can use such setback of defeat to improve its overall performance in due course.
Flick is a good manager, no doubt, and FC Barcelona will be the better for it, in the long run.
Losing in such a fashion or manner, on the part of Barça, is no big deal for me. It’s part of the game, particularly when a team is made to to play with ten players against a very good side with 22 players for a long duration of the match..
Until the red card was issued to the erratic Roland , Barça was safe and playing well, despite being a goal down.
The red card changed the rhythm and dynamic for Barça and ultimately swung the pendulum in favour of Chelsea FC.
Despite the loss, l very well remain positive about the team just like Flick has made his stance known about the team, which is that, a defeat such as this one tonight will not define how the team would end up at the end of the season, which is still a very long way from tonight’s match.
Visca Barça!!!
I meant to write against a “very good team with 11 players”, and not 22 plsyers.
The issue is not one player less it is who should have played rather than Ronald ,it is not first time for him to find himself in the edge for the team,flick should check on champion league history before he include him in the defence ,two don’t play the players out of position sign good players.