Barcelona were soundly beaten by Chelsea in their Champions League showdown clash at Stamford Bridge, with the Premier League side emerging as 3-0 winners following goals from Jules Kounde (OG), Estevao and Liam Delap.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his assessment of a disappointing night for his Barcelona side.

“We started very well and had a big chance to score the first goal. Then the red card changed the game. It’s not easy to come back against this Chelsea team with ten players. We have to accept this defeat.

“It has been a lot with one player less. And Chelsea are a very good team with the ball. I think we have to be positive. For example, Raphinha is back, Rashford has played at a good level. We have no choice but to be positive.”

Flick also reacted to Ronald Araujo’s red card in the first half, which made it an uphill task for Barcelona to get anything from the match in west London.

“The first yellow, I don’t know what happened. I have to speak with him and see the video. He shouldn’t have gone in like that for the second foul – it was not the right move, but it can happen in football.”

Flick offers hope for the future

Despite it being an extremely difficult and disappointing night for Barcelona, Flick chose to be optimistic for the future. He believes that his side will drastically improve in their performances over the coming weeks, starting with their next fixture against Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou, which takes place on Saturday.

“You will soon see a different Barcelona in the upcoming matches, I promise you that. I see how we train, and our intensity…things are different from what they were six weeks ago.”