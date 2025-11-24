Lamine Yamal unhappy with Barcelona handling of injury process

Barcelona have been dealing with a number of injury woes this season, with none more high-profile than that of Lamine Yamal’s. The 18-year-old initially picked up a groin injury in September, and although he is close to returning to 100% now, he has been dragging the issue for almost three months.

Lamine Yamal returned from Spain duty in September with pubalgia, which caused him to miss matches against Valencia, Newcastle United, Getafe and Real Oviedo. He returned against Real Sociedad, but after playing against them and Paris Saint-Germain in the space of a few days, the injury resurfaced.

It has meant that he missed Spain’s last four matches, which has caused tensions between Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation. And now it has been revealed that Lamine Yamal has been far from pleased with his club’s handling of his injury recovery.

According to The Athletic, Lamine Yamal complained to Barcelona during the October international break, as he made it clear that he was not happy with how his recovery process had been handled by the club’s medical department, which is headed up by Julio Tous.

Barcelona have made changes in wake of complaints

Lamine Yamal’s injury is one of 12 to Barcelona first team players this season – comparatively, there had been eight cases at this stage during the 2024-25 campaign. The teenager requested to be treated by other members of club staff, which was granted – and in the weeks since, Flick has decided to revert to the way things were during his debut season in Catalonia, as he seeks to find solutions.

Barcelona have undoubtedly been affected by injuries to key players, including Joan Garcia, Pedri and Raphinha. They will hope that these changes put an end to their troubles, and the coming weeks will determine whether that proves to be case.