Espanyol 1-0 Sevilla

Matias Almeyda knew that his side were traveling not just up the country to face Espanyol, but uphill, with Los Pericos in European positions before they faced Sevilla. Los Nervionenses showed little sign of intimidation in their task though.

Even if the home side started off with more incisiveness, Kike Garcia and Pere Milla received the clearest early openings, Sevilla worked their way back into the game, and by the end of the first period, it was them having more of the chances. Spending time in the Espanyol half, Gabriel Suazo forced a magnificent save from Marko Dmitrovic, guessing correctly to halt the shot back across goal from the far post.

Espanyol find the decisive gap

Football has a curious power of reflection though, and just as Suazo found his chance free at the back post minutes before the break, Milla had his minutes after. With Tyrhys Dolan cutting in from the right on his left, and Carlos Romero forward, it was one too many forwards to keep track of, and Milla headed in at the back post.

The consequence was that Sevilla were now forced onto the front foot again. Urko Gonzalez and Omar El Hilali were both called on to put their body in the way of shots from the edge of the area. Chidera Ejuke was looking most dangerous for Sevilla, by unfortunate virtue of Ruben Vargas, their traditional danger-man, coming off injured.

By the final 20 minutes, Espanyol began to be afforded space that was eyed greedily by their forwards. It was a high press that brought their second though, with Akor Adams robbed in the Sevilla half. Two swift passes found substitute Roberto Fernandez, who set himself with two touches on the edge of the area, and curled the ball into the top corner with just give minutes left. A strike so good that Fernandez felt his celebration was worth a booking, removing his shirt in tribute to the decisive goal.

¡Otra más de Dmitrovic! ¡Qué primera parte del guardameta! 😮 @RCDEspanyol | LALIGAHighlights | EspanyolSevilla pic.twitter.com/5k3wMm7xUC — LALIGA (@LaLiga) November 24, 2025

Los Nervionenses showed grit to keep themselves alive though, scoring from a corner two minutes later. Marcao’s flick on was turned into his own net by Leandro Cabrera, and Marcao would head over from another corner just before stoppage time. The final moments saw some frantic Andalusian final throes, but none with more danger.

Espanyol have with that result moved four points clear of Getafe in seventh, consolidating hopes of a European challenge. Sevilla remain firmly rooted in midtable, and will now equidistant from both Europe and Segunda, with five points gap to both.