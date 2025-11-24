Defender snubs Paris Saint-Germain to sign Barcelona contract

In recent months, Barcelona have put a lot of effort into agreeing new contracts with a number of their players. Frenkie de Jong recently penned a renewal, and soon, he will be followed by Eric Garcia.

Eric, who initially joined Barcelona back in the summer of 2021, had struggled for prominence up until this season, but he is now considered to be one of the most important members of Hansi Flick’s squad. He has played the most minutes of any player, with his versatility having contributed to this – he has operated at centre-back, right-back, central midfield and even left-back.

Despite this, there have been doubts about his continuity at the Spotify Camp Nou. Eric is out of contract at the end of the season, which has led to Paris Saint-Germain taking an interest in signing him. However, this can now be put to bed, with MD reporting that an agreement in principle on a new deal has been struck.

PSG had presented an offer to Eric, but he has made it clear that he only wants to continue as a Barcelona player. Talks between his representatives and the Catalan club are at a very advanced stage, and in the coming weeks, it is expected that he will be able to sign on the dotted line.

Eric extends stay until 2030

As per the report, Eric will pen a new four-and-a-half-year contract, which will see him tied down at the Spotify Camp Nou until the end of the 2029-30 season. This will ensure that he spends his prime years at Barcelona, which is fantastic news for all involved.

It makes a lot of sense for Barcelona to keep Eric. He may not be the biggest name, but he has absolutely been one of the club’s most important players this season. Officials will hope this continues to be the case for years to come.