Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw against Elche on Sunday, but there has been doubts raised over their second equalising goal at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Xabi Alonso’s side had twice fallen behind to Elche courtesy of La Fabrica products Aleix Febas and Alvaro Rodriguez, but they responded on both occasions with goals from Dean Huijsen and Jude Bellingham. However, there are questions about whether the latter’s strike should have stood.

Insane robbery lmao Vini fouled Inaki Pena before the goal and the referee didn't even check it… pic.twitter.com/lrO0i1W5o7 — 🇦🇱☣️ (@BaldeWaves) November 23, 2025

Replays have shown that Vinicius Junior collided with Elche goalkeeper Inaki Pena in the lead-up to Bellingham’s goal, which left the Barcelona loanee in a bloodied state. The Real Madrid winger’s knee appeared to unintentionally collide with the face of his opponent, although no foul was called by on-field referee Francisco José Hernández Maeso nor VAR.

After the match, Elche head coach Eder Sarabia made it clear that he thought Pena had been fouled by Vinicius, as per Diario AS.

“Inaki Pena has not seen the play, and when he sees it, he will see that he clears and that Vinicius hits him in the face. That’s why he leaves his nose like that. It is a very clear foul.”

Incident comes on same day as Florentino Perez complaints

Whether a foul should have been called is open to interpretation, but the incident comes on the same day that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claimed that Barcelona have received favourable treatment from referees. The 78-year-old went after La Liga officials in regards to this, as he cited the ongoing case of sporting corruption that has alleged towards the Catalan club.

Bellingham’s goal ensured that Real Madrid went back to the top of La Liga ahead of Barcelona, who now trail by a single point in these early stages of the title race. However, there is not much to smile about from Los Blancos officials despite this.