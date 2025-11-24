Barcelona star was injured after using gym equipment incorrectly

Barcelona have had a number of injury woes this season, with 12 first team players having been affected already. One of those was Alejandro Balde, who was ruled out for a month after injuring his hamstring at the start of September.

Balde, who is Barcelona’s undisputed starter at left-back, missed matches against Valencia, Newcastle United, Getafe, Real Oviedo and Real Sociedad as a result of this, but it has now been revealed that this could have been avoided. According to The Athletic, the 22-year-old was injured after “he used a piece of gym equipment incorrectly”.

Balde is believed to have been left unhappy after he felt he had been wrongly advised prior to the injury occurring, in what was another case where a Barcelona player had suffered an issue under the guidance of Julio Tous’ fitness team.

Balde is not the only player to have been affected

Lamine Yamal was another to have been affected, and in the end, it led to significant changes being made to the process, which has led Tous and his personnel to no longer oversee a number of aspects in regards to injury recovery. Barcelona have reverted back to the operations used last season, which they hope will lead to their woes easing.

Fortunately, Balde has been back for almost two months, and his injury woes appear to have subsided for the time being. This is excellent news for Barcelona, who face a number of important matches before the winter break at the end of December.

There is no doubt that Barcelona have been affected by injuries, with the likes of Joan Garcia, Pedri and Raphinha among those to have also been struck down over the last few months. Flick will be desperate for his solution to pay off, and in the coming weeks, it will be known whether it has.