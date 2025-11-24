Andres Iniesta recalls famous Barcelona goal against Chelsea

On Tuesday, Barcelona face off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a stadium where they have one particular good memory: Andres Iniesta’s late goal that sent them into the 2009 Champions League final.

Barcelona had been heading out of the Champions League until Iniesta’s goal, which came in stoppage time. It ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side qualified for the final against Manchester United, whom they defeated 2-0 to complete a famous treble.

Speaking to Sport, Iniesta reflected on that memory ahead of Barcelona’s Stamford Bridge return on Tuesday.

“It seems like yesterday, sixteen years ago, but the memories are real. It’s impossible not to remember it, every time you see or think about the goal you get excited, for the goal and for everything that happened afterwards. It was crazy.

“It had a brutal importance. I don’t limit it only to that moment because many things had to happen, many situations and many games to get there. If we talk only about that moment it is incredible – on a personal level, I was the happiest man in the world, I had the opportunity to score that goal and make so many millions of people and our club happy. And then that they ended up winning the Champions League and the treble. It was a time to cry almost every day.”

Barcelona will hope for more happy memories this week

Barcelona will hope to give their supporters similar celebrations on Tuesday when they write their latest chapter at Stamford Bridge. Hansi Flick’s side go into the match on a high after their 4-0 victory over Athletic Club at the weekend, and their chances of victory have improved with the news that Cole Palmer will not be available for Chelsea. However, they will be without their own star man in Pedri, who will not be risked in London.