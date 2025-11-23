WATCH: Dean Huijsen brings Real Madrid level against Elche

Real Madrid are on course to go back to the top of La Liga, having brought themselves level late on against Elche in their clash at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Xabi Alonso gave rare starts to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo Goes, and although Real Madrid had a couple of big chances to score in the first half, they were the ones to fall behind. Eight minutes into the second period, former La Fabrica star Aleix Febas struck the opening goal for Elche, whose fantastic season thus far looked set to continue.

However, with 12 minutes of normal time to go, Real Madrid have found themselves an equaliser. Trent’s corner found its way to Dean Huijsen, who volleyed home from close range to make it 1-1.

DEAN HUIJSEN HAS EQUALIZED FOR REAL MADRID! Elche 1-1 Real Madrid.

It’s an important goal from Huijsen, and Real Madrid will now look to use the momentum to secure a winner in this one.