Real Madrid are looking to restore their three-point lead at the top of La Liga with victory over Elche, but they could now be set to remain behind Barcelona in the standings, as they are trailing at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Xabi Alonso gave rare starts to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo Goes, and although Real Madrid had a couple of big chances to score in the first half, they are the ones to have fallen behind. Eight minutes into the second period, former La Fabrica star Aleix Febas has struck the opening goal for Elche, whose fantastic season thus far could be set to continue.

🚨🇪🇸 REAL MADRID HAVE GONE BEHIND AGAINST ELCHE! Elche 1-0 Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/h8e83nZVky — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 23, 2025

Alonso will not be happy with the manner of this goal, which came about due to Arda Guler not tracking the run of Febas on multiple occasions. Real Madrid now have to find an equaliser, otherwise they would officially give up their place at the top of La Liga to Barcelona, who won on Saturday.