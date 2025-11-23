Real Madrid are on course to go back to the top of La Liga, having equalised for a second time against Elche in their clash at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Xabi Alonso gave rare starts to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo Goes, and although Real Madrid had a couple of big chances to score in the first half, they were the ones to fall behind. Eight minutes into the second period, former La Fabrica star Aleix Febas struck the opening goal for Elche, whose fantastic season thus far looked set to continue.

However, with 12 minutes of normal time to go, Real Madrid found themselves an equaliser. Trent’s corner found its way to Dean Huijsen, who volleyed home from close range to make it 1-1. But they were not on level terms for long, as another former La Fabrica talent struck – this time, it was Alvaro Rodriguez.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they are level again, and it is Jude Bellingham that has continued his fine form with another goal.

Bellingham got the equaliser for Huijsen’s goal, and he has now struck himself. Real Madrid will hope they can now find a winner here.