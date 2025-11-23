Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid lawsuit against UEFA

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke on a number of topics during the club’s General Assembly on Sunday, with one of those being the European Super League. In particular, he discussed the resistance that the project has received from UEFA.

In October, it was reported that Real Madrid intended to sue UEFA, following on from the European football governing body having been found to have “seriously breached” EU competition laws with regard to their actions in dealing with the Super League. And now, Perez has confirmed this, as per Diario AS.

“The Super League is an essential project so that the distance between English football and the rest is not insurmountable. We have overthrown a monopoly regime of more than 60 years in record time. In 2021, UEFA allowed itself to threaten clubs with expulsion. And they opened a disciplinary file to expel us from the Champions League.

“Four years later came the resolution of the CJEU and two devastating sentences of the courts of Madrid. And in the face of these sentences, LaLiga and UEFA play it down. And they focus on peace. They think we’re fools. They agreed with us in 21 of the 23 points and paid the costs.

“No one can sanction us for working for our future. The forcefulness allows us to claim from UEFA the damages they have caused us. We have demanded the process against UEFA. To be compensated and to organise the competition in the future. We have not come here to win a sentence, but to put it into practice. And I want to thank the organising teams for their efforts. An agreement has been sought, but it has not been possible. UEFA has urged us to the ECA. But the ECA obliges to renounce any litigation against UEFA. It would be, potentially, giving up billions of euros that we are going to claim.

“We have won the legal battle and we will win the next battles. Because it is the best project for all clubs. And they all recognize it in private.

Real Madrid could receive as much as €4.7bn from legal case

The case involving Real Madrid and UEFA is bound to be a long one, but should the club be successful, they could be in line to receive as much as €4.7bn in damages.