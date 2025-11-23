Real Madrid have dropped points for the third match in a row, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.
Starting XI
Thibaut Courtois – 6.5
Made an important couple of saves in the first half, but could do little about the goals from Aleix Febas and Alvaro Rodriguez.
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5
Looked good from an attacking standpoint, although there are still plenty of question marks about his defensive ability.
Raul Asencio – 6.5
Looked comfortable on the whole, although he will be disappointed with his role in Elche’s second goal.
Dean Huijsen – 7
Played an important role in Real Madrid’s build-up, and got the first equaliser in the 78th minute.
Alvaro Carreras – 6
Not his best match. He almost gifted Elche a goal in the first half.
Fran Garcia – 6
Played as a left winger, but did not look comfortable. On the whole, he offered little attacking threat before being taken off.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Often Real Madrid’s unsung hero, he was not at his best in this match. It was no surprise that he was taken off after Elche opened the scoring.
Arda Guler – 6.5
He was involved a lot in a build-up sense, but his defensive vulnerabilities were on display for Elche’s opening goal as he lost the run of Febas on a couple of occasions.
Jude Bellingham – 8
He was marked out of the goal for the opening 75 minutes, but came alive at the end. His headed pass allowed Huijsen to equalise for 1-1, before he made it 2-2 himself 10 minutes later.
Rodrygo – 6
Quiet first half, grew into the game more in the second before he was taken off on the hour mark.
Kylian Mbappe – 6.5
Not at his best, but he still came away with an assist for Bellingham’s goal.
Substitutes
Vinicius Junior – 6
Not at his best during his 3-minute cameo, as he struggled to get involved.
Fede Valverde – 6.5
Helped drive Real Madrid forward.
Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5
He gave Real Madrid a lot more control in midfield.
Gonzalo Garcia – 6
Missed a golden chance to make it 3-2 in the 90th minute.
Brahim Diaz – N/A
Came on in the 88th minute.
