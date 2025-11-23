Real Madrid have dropped points for the third match in a row, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Made an important couple of saves in the first half, but could do little about the goals from Aleix Febas and Alvaro Rodriguez.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5

Looked good from an attacking standpoint, although there are still plenty of question marks about his defensive ability.

Raul Asencio – 6.5

Looked comfortable on the whole, although he will be disappointed with his role in Elche’s second goal.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Played an important role in Real Madrid’s build-up, and got the first equaliser in the 78th minute.

Alvaro Carreras – 6

Not his best match. He almost gifted Elche a goal in the first half.

Fran Garcia – 6

Played as a left winger, but did not look comfortable. On the whole, he offered little attacking threat before being taken off.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Often Real Madrid’s unsung hero, he was not at his best in this match. It was no surprise that he was taken off after Elche opened the scoring.

Arda Guler – 6.5

He was involved a lot in a build-up sense, but his defensive vulnerabilities were on display for Elche’s opening goal as he lost the run of Febas on a couple of occasions.

Jude Bellingham – 8

He was marked out of the goal for the opening 75 minutes, but came alive at the end. His headed pass allowed Huijsen to equalise for 1-1, before he made it 2-2 himself 10 minutes later.

Rodrygo – 6

Quiet first half, grew into the game more in the second before he was taken off on the hour mark.

Kylian Mbappe – 6.5

Not at his best, but he still came away with an assist for Bellingham’s goal.

Substitutes

Vinicius Junior – 6

Not at his best during his 3-minute cameo, as he struggled to get involved.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

Helped drive Real Madrid forward.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5

He gave Real Madrid a lot more control in midfield.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Missed a golden chance to make it 3-2 in the 90th minute.

Brahim Diaz – N/A

Came on in the 88th minute.