Barcelona preparing €15m offer for Brazilian defender

Barcelona are keen to address their defensive options next summer, with the plan being for multiple signings to be made. It is taken for granted that a centre-back will arrive as a replacement for Inigo Martinez, while there have also been rumours of a possible left-back addition.

Alejandro Balde is the undisputed starter in the position, but there have been concerns about his performance levels this season. He is supported by backups Gerard Martin and Jofre Torrents, and although they are both valued within Can Barca, another player could be brought in to provide further competition.

And that player could arrive from Brazil. According to Diario do Peixe (via MD), Barcelona are interested in signing young Santos star Joao Victor Souza, more commonly known as Souza. The 19-year-old has impressed in the Serie A this season, and it could lead to him making a big move in 2026.

As per the report, Barcelona are willing to offer €12-15m to sign Souza, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich. It is unclear how much Santos would be prepared to accept, but given that he has already played 26 times for the first team since his debut in 2024, it is clear that he is rated very highly.

How should Barcelona approach their left-back issues?

Despite this seemingly underwhelming season so far, it is clear that Barcelona are still counting on Balde to be their starting left-back for years to come. However, the arrival of a young and hungry player could put him under pressure, which could see him raise his level going forward.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona make a move for Souza, who could become the latest Brazilian starlet to arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou. For now, the Catalans’ interest appears to remain as just that.