Barcelona are back at the Spotify Camp Nou, and they have scored four minutes into their return in their clash against Athletic Club.

There has been a very positive atmosphere surrounding Barcelona since it was confirmed that they would be returning home for the first time in 909 days, and that feeling has continued into the match itself. Inside the opening four minutes, they have gone ahead courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, who fired in at the near post.

LEWANDOWSKI OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA! Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Club.

It has been an electric start from Barcelona, whose players will be very buoyed at being back at the Spotify Camp Nou. Lewandowski did well to win the ball back, and while he will be delighted to have scored, Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon will not be happy about his efforts to stop that goal from happening.

Barcelona will hope to hang on to this victory, as it would allow them to go level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.