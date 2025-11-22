On their Spotify Camp Nou return, Barcelona are well on course for victory against Athletic Club, having gone 3-0 up a few minutes into the second half.

There has been a very positive atmosphere surrounding Barcelona since it was confirmed that they would be returning home for the first time in 909 days, and that feeling has continued into the match itself. Inside the opening four minutes, they went ahead courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, who fired in at the near post.

In the final minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, Barcelona doubled their advantage. Unai Simon should have done better for Lewandowski’s goal, and again, he will feel that he should have gone better to stop Spain teammate Ferran Torres, whose effort was squeezed under the Athletic goalkeeper.

Barcelona have got their third of the afternoon a few minutes into the second half, with Fermin Lopez firing home after he was played in by Eric Garcia.

Barcelona have been excellent this afternoon, and they are about to go level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.