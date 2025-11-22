Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso responds to criticism

In recent weeks, there has been criticism levelled at Real Madrid, and in particular, at head coach Xabi Alonso. This has come after back-to-back disappointing results against Liverpool (1-0 defeat) and Rayo Vallecano (0-0), matches in which Los Blancos looked rather toothless, particularly from an attacking perspective.

Alonso has now responded to this in his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s visit to Elche. As per Diario AS, he made it clear that the outside noise has not had an effect on him or his players.

“We know where we are. The demands, we handle it normally, we take it in stride. We don’t give it more weight.”

Alonso spoke further on Real Madrid’s attacking issues when he was asked about whether he is concerned about Kylian Mbappe having failed to register a shot on target in those matches against Liverpool and Rayo.

“It’s a team thing. We have analysed it. It’s up to the team (to improve). You also have to look for set pieces… The goals will come, I have no doubts.”

Alonso: You have to be mentally strong

Over the last couple of months, there has also been talk about Alonso’s ability to manage the Real Madrid dressing room. During his press conference, he discussed this topic, and in particular, how it balances with his tactical efforts.

“Both are important, because of the environment in which we are. You have to be mentally strong and have the balance, so that it is not an emotional roller coaster after each game. You must have a little left hand and a little right hand.”

Alonso will hope that the pressure on him and his Real Madrid side can be eased with victory at Elche on Sunday evening. However, picking up three points will be easier said than done.