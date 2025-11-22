Barcelona have gone level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga following a comfortable 4-0 victory over Athletic Club at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Starting XI

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Had little to do on his return to the side, but it was no coincidence that Barcelona look so much more assured defensively with him between the sticks.

Jules Kounde – 7.5

His best match of the season, and by a country mile. He was excellent defensively, as he locked up Nico Williams once again.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Assured performance from Cubarsi, who did not have too much to do.

Gerard Martin – 7

Started at centre-back, and looked comfortable there. He moved to left-back in the second half.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Looked dangerous on the left flank, but had to be taken off at half time after taking a blow to his neck.

Eric Garcia – 8

Frenkie de Jong’s absence was a concern for Barcelona, but Eric filled in brilliantly. He was so assured in the middle of the park.

Fermin Lopez – 8

Fermin’s fine form continues. He was always making himself available between the lines, and in defence, he was dogged.

Lamine Yamal – 7.5

Not his best match, but he still ends up with a couple of assists.

Dani Olmo – 6.5

Should have scored at least one goal, and also could have had an assist. However, his decision-making left him down.

Ferran Torres – 7.5

Offered himself in attack, and he was rewarded with a goal right on half time. He added his second late on to make it 4-0.

Robert Lewandowski – 7

Scored the first goal of the new Spotify Camp Nou era, and on the whole, he battled well against the Athletic defence.

Substitutes

Ronald Araujo – 6.5

Came on at half time for the injured Balde, and looked comfortable.

Dro Fernandez – 6

Tried hard during his cameo, as he racked him up another Barcelona appearance.

Marc Casado – 6

Helped keep Barcelona in control.

Marc Bernal – 6

Important minutes for Bernal, who continues to work his well back up to full fitness.

Raphinha – 6

A welcome return to action for the Brazil international, who almost curled home a wonderful goal with one of his first touches.