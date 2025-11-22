Earlier this week, it was confirmed that La Liga president Javier Tebas is under investigation for allegedly disclosing confidential information about Barcelona. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) opened the file following a complaint from Miguel Galan, who is the president of the Association of Transparency and Democracy in Sport.

As per Diario AS, CAS has “initiated disciplinary proceedings to determine, where appropriate, the possible disciplinary responsibility derived from the public disclosure, through a statement published on April 2, 2025 on the La Liga website, of the information and data that Barcelona sent to La Liga in compliance with the Rule for the Preparation of Budgets of the Clubs”. The alleged offence is considered to be a “possible very serious infraction”, according to the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

Less than 24 hours after the news broke, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given his reaction. Speaking to Catalunya Radio (via Diario AS), he admitted that he would not be pleased to see Tebas punished.

“I think that at this time the possible disqualification of Javier Tebas is not good news. Our problems have been solved and relations are getting better and better.”

Laporta gives latest update on Spotify Camp Nou

On Saturday, Barcelona will return to the Spotify Camp Nou for the first time in almost 30 months, as they host Athletic Club in La Liga. Approximately 45,000 spectators will be in attendance, and soon, Laporta hopes that number will increase to 60,000.

“I have the feeling that (Saturday) will be a historic day, although at the end of the year we will get the 1C license, which will increase the number of spectator to 60,000. The third tier will be built around 2026.”

The case with Tebas is ongoing, but as for Laporta, his focus will be more on Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou return this weekend.