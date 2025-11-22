Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club

Barcelona have made it back-to-back victories in La Liga, as they eased past Athletic Club on their Spotify Camp Nou homecoming.

There has been a very positive atmosphere surrounding Barcelona since it was confirmed that they would be returning home for the first time in 909 days, and that feeling has continued into the match itself. Inside the opening four minutes, they went ahead courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, who fired in at the near post.

In the final minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, Barcelona doubled their advantage. Unai Simon should have done better for Lewandowski’s goal, and again, he will feel that he should have gone better to stop Spain teammate Ferran Torres, whose effort was squeezed under the Athletic goalkeeper.

Barcelona got their third of the afternoon a few minutes into the second half, with Fermin Lopez firing home after he was played in by Eric Garcia. That put the game to bed as a contest, and that was further solidified when Oihan Sancet was sent off soon after for a wild swipe on Fermin, with the decision confirmed following a VAR check.

The game situation allowed Hansi Flick to give important minutes to Dro Fernandez, Marc Bernal and the returning Raphinha. And all three were on the pitch when goal number four came in the 90th minute, with Ferran grabbing his second of the afternoon from another Lamine Yamal assist.

Barcelona go top of La Liga – for 24 hours at least

The result means that Barcelona have gone back to the summit of La Liga, courtesy of having a better goal difference than Real Madrid, who would take back top spot if they avoid defeat at Elche on Sunday. Nevertheless, the Catalans will be delighted with their afternoon’s work, which was rather comfortable in the end.