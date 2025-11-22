Barcelona marked their return to the Spotify Camp Nou in fine style on Saturday, as they defeated Athletic Club 4-0. Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres (x2) and Fermin Lopez got the goals for the Catalans, who have returned to the top of La Liga for the time being.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick reflected on the match, as he expressed his delight at the performance of his Barcelona side.

“Of course I’m happy. Everything went well. We controlled the game and scored the goals at the right time. We knew that they pressed high and with good organisation in our ball exit. We had chances to score more, but we know that Athletic is an important team. Sometimes everything goes well, and today it was like that.”

Flick also spoke on managing his first match as Barcelona head coach at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“It was a special match for everyone. Coaches, players, fans. It has been incredible. It has not been easy, but everything has gone well. We are very happy to keep a clean sheet and we have scored four goals. Three points, everything perfect.”

Flick also spoke glowingly on Eric Garcia, who was a standout performer for Barcelona in the centre of midfield, where they were without the likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

“For a coach it’s fantastic to have a player like him. Throughout the week we have trained with him in that position and also with Gerard. Araújo comes from a long trip. It was clear to me that Eric could play in that position. I’m very happy with the level he’s showing.”

Flick gives update on Alejandro Balde

Flick also clarified the situation with Alejandro Balde, who was forced off at half time due to a head injury.

“He’s fine. At the end of the break we had to make a decision because he had a blow to the head.”