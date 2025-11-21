Valencia fine veteran for comments after controversial interview

Valencia have decided on a course of action for goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, following a controversial interview during the international break. The 31-year-old aired his grievances about what he sees as mistreatment by Los Che.

The veteran goalkeeper was signed on a free from Rayo Vallecano two summers ago to replace Giorgi Mamardashvili, but found himself warming the bench after the Georgian’s move to Liverpool was postponed. This season he has again been benched in favour of Julen Agirrezabala, who was brought in on loan from Athletic Club. Much to the distaste of Dimitrievski, he was not permitted to move in the summer.

Dimitrievski’s comments

That was one of the frustrations that he aired last week, as well as accusing the club of deliberately ensuring he missed out on a €900k appearance bonus on the final day of the season. In addition, he claimed that Agirrezabala was playing by decree, due to a supposed penalty in his contract should the Basque goalkeeper not reach an appearance objective of his own.

Dimitrievski apologises for statements

The North Macedonian international has now apologised for his words though. It was reported last week that General Manager Ron Gourlay would be having a conversation with him to get his version of events. Manager Carlos Corberan has explained to Cadena Cope that Dimitrievski apologised for his behaviour, and accepted a fine from the club.

“We had an individual conversation, and in that conversation the player apologised because his statements were wrong and incorrect. At Valencia, no one plays or doesn’t play based on their contract. He is aware of this, he apologised in the dressing room and to the coaching staff, and from there I will abide by the club’s internal code of conduct, and he will receive the corresponding financial penalty. With the apology and the conversation, I consider this matter closed.”