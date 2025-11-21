Barcelona are on the hunt for a central defender next summer, aware that there are no certainties over at least one of their current options. Andreas Christensen is out of contract next summer, and so far it looks as if he is set to hit the market.

In just over a month, Christensen will be free to sign a deal with another club, and the Blaugrana have shown little desire to offer the Danish defender a new deal. The experienced central defender will turn 30 next year.

https://x.com/barcacentre/status/1991399804296114407

Saudi Arabian giants hoping to repeat Barcelona trick

This past summer, Saudi giants Al-Nassr picked up Inigo Martinez on a free deal from Barcelona to great effect, and as per 365 Scores (via Sport), they are hoping to repeat the trick next summer. Before signing Martinez, Al-Nassr approached Barcelona for Christensen, and were willing to spend €15m on him, but he had no interest in entertaining the offer. Although it is mentioned that Christensen has shown no desire to renew, he has in fact stated that he wants to stay at Barcelona in recent months.

Highs and lows for Christensen

It is true that Christensen has performed well for Barcelona when called upon for the most part, and was a key cog in an historically good defence under Xavi Hernandez during his first year. However the two subsequent seasons have been coloured by injuries, unable to stay fit. Hansi Flick has shown in the past that he is a fan of Christensen, using him both at the back and in midfield, but his fitness issues have ensured that Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo are the two competing for the spot vacated by Martinez alongside Pau Cubarsi. Christensen appears keen not to rush into any decisions ahead of next summer either way.