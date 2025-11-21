Real Madrid receive four injury updates ahead of Elche clash

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is set for several pieces of good news ahead of their trip to face Elche in Alicante on Sunday night. Los Blancos are getting a number of players back despite missing time during the international break.

That is the case for France duo Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga, who left Les Bleus controversially with injuries, but Marca say are expected to be fully fit on Sunday. The same goes for Thibaut Courtois, who did not play for Belgium, and Dean Huijsen, who also missed both of Spain’s games.

More uncertainty in defence for Real Madrid

The heart of Real Madrid’s defence will be tested in terms of depth though. Antonio Rudiger is pushing to be back fit after several months out, but the chances of him starting seem slim. He will be assessed on Saturday to see if he is good to go. On Friday, Rudiger did part of training on his own, and part with the rest of the team. Similarly, David Alaba returned from Austria duty with a muscle strain. The veteran will also be assessed on Saturday before a final decision is made.

Alonso’s options at the back

With Alaba and Rudiger likely only on the bench at least, the most probable starting pair are Huijsen and Raul Asencio. Alonso finished Real Madrid’s draw in Vallecas with Asencio alongside Militao, but the Brazilian has been ruled out with an adductor injury that he picked up on international duty. He has been the glue at the back for Alonso, and represents a significant blow.

Aurelien Tchouameni on course to return

Good news comes in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni. He was ruled out for three weeks after suffering an injury at Anfield at the start of the month, making him touch and go for the trip to the Martinez Valero. The Frenchman is supposedly on course to be fit though, returning a key cog to Alonso’s midfield.