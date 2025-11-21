Real Madrid among final three contenders for defender’s signature

Real Madrid’s search for a central defender to bring in next summer is beginning to take shape. With a number of clubs on the hunt for centre-backs, and a finite number of top level defenders available on a free, Los Blancos appear to be positioning themselves for Dayot Upamecano.

The France international is out of contract next year and despite several assurances in public from Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl and President Herbert Hainer that they are optimistic on a new deal, there is no certainty. Recently reports in Madrid explained that Upamecano was the preferred choice in the Spanish capital ahead of Ibrahima Konate, but they were less sure of his desire to join them.

Real Madrid among three clubs in race for Upamecano

According to Bayern Insider Christian Falk, Los Blancos are among three clubs still in the race. Liverpool have dropped out of that race, as they move in for Marc Guehi. Bayern are clearly hoping to extend his deal, and Upamecano’s relationship with manager Vincent Kompany could be key to his decision.

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to add another France international to their ranks, and have the pull of his home country, while Real Madrid are described as ‘very keen’ on Upamecano.

Ibrahima Konate future to be decided soon

When it comes to Konate, Liverpool want a decision from him soon, as they may look to sell in the January transfer window to avoid losing him for free. Bayern are also willing to compete with Real Madrid and the Reds for Konate if Upamecano is to leave, although clearly if Los Blancos did agree a deal with Upamecano, they may drop their interest in Konate.

It seems that Upamecano could be the domino piece to set off a chain reaction from the other clubs. Real Madrid currently have Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao tied down for the foreseeable, but David Alaba is expected to leave, and Antonio Rudiger’s future is uncertain.