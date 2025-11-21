Real Betis stole the headlines on transfer deadline day with the signing of Antony from Manchester United, who was met with biblical reception. Los Verdiblancos are now closing in on two new contracts for people with similarly tectonic impact on the club.

The latest coming out of Seville is that Sporting Director Manu Fajardo is close to wrapping up a deal with manager Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean coach is out of contract next summer, and has been mooted as an option for the Chilean national team. Cadena SER say that Pellegrini is very close to renewing, and is expected to do so in the coming weeks.

Negotiations between Betis and Pellegrini

Pellegrini was reportedly keen for a salary in accord with that of a manager pursuing the Champions League, and Betis were keen to offer some of that in bonuses, which has been the main point of debate in negotiations. Pellegrini is also keen to finish his career in Chile, but it is said that there is at least one more year he is willing to remain in Spain before doing so.

Isco renewal to follow

The other major news is that not only is Isco on the verge of returning to action, but he is also set to extend his contract. His current deal runs until 2027, and he will renew until 2028. The 33-year-old has battled injuries for the last two seasons, but when fit has been among the best players in Spain. His new deal would run until he turns 36.

Pellegrini’s consistency at Betis

In the 21st century, no manager has operated with the consistency and stability of Pellegrini. The 72-year-old has the highest winning percentage in La Liga of any Betis manager in history. Since taking over, Betis have qualified for European football for five straight years (every full season he has been in charge), secured the Copa del Rey for the first time in two decades and made a European final for the first time in their history.