Rayo Vallecano sign star man to new deal after transfer controversy

Rayo Vallecano have signed star defender Andrei Ratiu to a new contract, despite looking likely to depart last summer. The Romanian international publicly expressed his frustration that a deal was not completed, but has seen sufficient movement from Rayo in order to commit his future to the club.

Since joining from Huesca in 2023, Ratiu has gradually made inroads into the Rayo team, and finished the 2024 season as the starter. Making waves last year in La Liga, a number of clubs took interest in him and his appealing €25m release clause.

Summer move from Rayo Vallecano collapses

Villarreal had reportedly agreed a move for Ratiu in the summer, which he was open to completing. The Yellow Submarine still owned half of his rights, and were hopting to bring him in at a more economic rate. However eventually Rayo agreed a deal for the remaining 50% of his rights in exchange for €5m. Ratiu also had interest from several clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, but only Eintracht Frankfurt made a serious move for him.

Ratiu pens new Rayo contract until 2030

On Friday, Rayo announced that Ratiu had committed his future to the club for the next 4.5 years, with his deal now expiring in 2030. Crucially, no details have yet emerged on Ratiu’s release clause in this deal, which will likely play a key role in determining his future.

If Rayo can hold onto the 27-year-old, it will represent a major coup for the side from Vallecas. Ratiu has not only been one of their best performers of late, but has also stood out among all full-backs in La Liga over the last two seasons. With Inigo Perez’s side often relying on good service from their full-backs into the box and pace on the flanks, Ratiu perfectly suits his style of play.