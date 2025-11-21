Move for England international gathering momentum at Barcelona

The search for Robert Lewandowski’s replacement was underway towards the end of Xavi Hernandez’s tenure at the club, but is in full swing now. With Lewandowski turning 38 at the start of next season, and his contract up this season, the feeling that Barcelona will move on from the Polish veteran is increasingly prevalent.

According to MD, the number one name on their shortlist is Harry Kane. The England captain has been linked with Barcelona in recent months, and would reportedly be interested in a move. Next summer he will have just a year left on his Bayern Munich deal, and has a €65m release clause in his deal. Bayern Munich are thought to be keen to extend his contract though.

Kane: Price tag and prestige

Despite turning 33 himself next year, the feeling at Barcelona is that he would be a top striker that they would have the financial power to sign. In a market where the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak are moving for €95m and €145m respectively, moving for a younger option seens out of their salary limit range. Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have shown no signs of allowing Erling Haaland or Julian Alvarez to leave, even if they could put up the money.

In addition, Kane has the brand name befitting a Barcelona number nine, and he is the option on their shortlist that would excite the fans most. His profile as the England captain and reputation as a model professional are also attractive to the Catalan side.

Barça's goal is to expand the amount of spectators at the Spotify Camp Nou to 62,000 in January. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 19, 2025

Numbers back Kane case

In addition, Kane is in phenomenal form currently, and at the time or writing, as good as any option mentioned. Even if Alvarez is a name Barcelona like, he does not provide the same level of clinical finishing that Kane does. Across his career he has 404 goals in 620 appearances, and 127 assists to go with them. The fact Kane provides plenty of quality in the link-up play and with his back to goal are yet further points in his favour.

The biggest drawback with Kane is naturally his age, with no guarantees on how long he can keep himself at this level. Barcelona have extracted plenty out of the final years of Lewandowski’s career, but even Kane has a slightly more concerning injury record than Lewandowski.