Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has given an update on the fitness of a number of star players as they return to action against Athletic Club on Saturday afternoon. It will be their first game back at Camp Nou, with 45,400 fans allowed into the ground.

The Catalan side are waiting on a number of star players to come back from injury, but the surprise in the days prior to the game was the absence of Marcus Rashford. Flick explained in his press conference that the on-loan Manchester United forward was suffering from a fever. He also confirmed Raphinha could be in for his first minutes since September.

“Marcus has a fever and was out yesterday and today, and I have doubts about whether he’ll be available tomorrow, but the good news is that Raphinha will be back, and we’ll see what he can give us tomorrow. Ten, fifteen minutes… we’ll see, but it’s a big step that he’s back.”

Flick on Lamine Yamal – ‘It’s a good decision’ he didn’t play for Spain

One of the controversial topics during the international break was the handling of Lamine Yamal’s injury. Barcelona treated him for a sports hernia after they played Celta Vigo, meaning he could not attend Spain’s game. Flick gave an update on his progress.

“He’s worked really hard these past two weeks, that’s all I can say. I can’t say he’s finished, he’s going up and down and he’s handling it well and working with the staff.”

“Lamine is our player and we care about him just as much as the federation does. It’s a good decision that he didn’t play the two matches because it’s been a big step for him to be able to manage that injury well.”

He was unwilling to get dragged into a further war of words with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who went public with his surprise at Barcelona’s actions.

“Now we are focused on the club, there are nine games ahead that we want to win and we are focused on that, it is our job and we will not think about other things and other noise, tomorrow we play and I am happy.”

Pedri remains a doubt for Chelsea clash

Despite reports earlier in the week being optimistic about Pedri’s chances of returning to training this week with the rest of the group, the Canary Islander remained doing individual work on Friday. Barcelona face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if he’ll be ready for Tuesday. We’re taking it one step at a time. We’re not going to put any pressure on him, but we’re happy with his progress. Obviously, he’ll be back soon, but I don’t know if it will be against Chelsea or in the next match.”

Hansi Flick: "We're all happy to be back at Spotify Camp Nou. Athletic Club is a great rival, a Champions League team and of great quality." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2025

The Blaugrana will be without both Pedri and Frenkie de Jong against Athletic Club, with the latter suspended. Marc Casado is expected to start in their absence.

“We know how we want to replace de Jong, we’ll see tomorrow. Frenkie, like Pedri, are two great players who give us a lot of confidence on the ball, but we have to manage this absence and I think we’ll do well.”

Joan Garcia to return to starting XI

One piece of positive news that Flick did confirm was the return of Joan Garcia, who will start at Camp Nou.

“What do you think? Yes, of course. You’re right,” he responded with a smile when asked if he would be returning.