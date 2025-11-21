Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the press that if his side manage to replicate their performance in the second half against Celta Vigo, they will be in good stead going forward. The German coach made the comments at an awards night, where Lamine Yamal was handed the trophy for the Player of the Year last season.

Flick himself was attending Marca‘s awards night to collect the Miguel Munoz award for the best manager in Spain last season. Speaking to the same outlet, Flick reflected on the award and his time in La Liga so far.

“It’s a great honour to receive this award, but it also shows that it’s not just for me, it’s for the team. Both the players and the coaching staff did a fantastic job last season, and that’s why we won this trophy.”

“I don’t want to compare La Liga with the Bundesliga, but I will say what I’ve seen here and what I like. In Spain, each team has its own identity and wants to play football; they enjoy playing football. And I like that because it’s not easy to prepare for a match against the next team, since each one has a distinct identity.”

‘Perhaps we lack the confidence we need’ – Flick

Naturally, Flick was also asked about Barcelona’s current state of form. During the internationla break he has been taking steps to correct their defensive issues. The German coach seemed to feel his side had lost their unshakeable confidence from last season.

“In the second half against Celta, we were a great team, with a fantastic performance. Perhaps right now we lack the confidence we should normally have and need. But now some players are coming back, and that will help us a lot. We have a fantastic squad, and if we play at the high level we did in Vigo, everything will be fine. Now we have nine games in four weeks before the break. We’re going to focus on these four weeks, in which we’re going to fight to win every single match.”

Lamine Yamal: ‘I want to win it all’

Meawhile Lamine Yamal was also in attendance to collect the Alfredo di Stefano award. The 18-year-old would not be forced into a choice between trophies and awards going forward.

“All the individual titles indicate that it’s been a great season for the team. For me, it’s a source of happiness and pride. Accumulating awards at my age is very positive. I’m going to keep working and fighting to achieve things like this.”

“I want it all,” he said when asked to choose between the Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d’Or. “I hope I get it all, and as long as we can play, it’s possible to achieve it.”

Importance of Camp Nou return

This Saturday Barcelona will make their return to Camp Nou against Athletic Club, and it looks as if they hhve played their last game at Montjuic for a while. The teenage forward has seen just seven minutes of action there, but declared that it would be a significant boost for the Catalan giants to be back home.

“The fans mean a lot. We played in a stadium that wasn’t ours. Montjuïc was fine, but it wasn’t what we wanted. Camp Nou will be a huge support for everyone and will be a big help for the rest of the season.”