Barcelona will return to Camp Nou for the first time in 2.5 years on Saturday, as they host Athletic Club in front of a capacity 45,400 fans. For many Barcelona players it will be their first time playing at their home stadium, and it will also be a first for Hansi Flick.

The Barcelona manager said his side were looking forward to their first match at Camp Nou this season, as part of a long-awaited return.

“We’re all eager to get back home. Our opponent is having a great season, and this is a great opportunity to gauge where we stand.”

Barcelona return to Camp Nou – ‘Incredible feeling’

Their return to Camp Nou was clearly one of the main topics. Flick and his players had been on the pitch two weeks ago as part of an open training session which 23,000 fans attended. Flick spoke glowingly of that experience.

“We obviously prefer to play at the Spotify Camp Nou. We saw it at the open training session, and I said it after, walking out the tunnel, it was an incredible feeling. It’s a football stadium, and that’s what we love, but we’ll see. I think it can give us great support in the match because the fans are close and know that the team needs this help. They always support us, and it’s wonderful to see that connection between the team and the fans.”

Flick on potentially coaching Lionel Messi

Another big name that had graced Camp Nou’s turf before Saturday, was Lionel Messi, who made a surprise return while Barcelona were playing away from home. Flick was asked whether he would like to coach the Argentine superstar.

“Why not? Messi is the best player of the last ten years. I’ve always enjoyed watching him play football, and he’d be perfect for any team. But his contract ends in 2028 and mine in 2027. So it’s not a question.”

Despite some Barcelona fans getting their hopes up, President Joan Laporta has dampened down any idea that he could re-sign for the club. The chances of Messi returning to Barcelona while Laporta is president are slim anyway, after the relationship between the two broke down following Messi’s exit from the club.