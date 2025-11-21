Chelsea will be without one of their key players as they host Barcelona next week. Manager Enzo Maresca has told the press that Cole Palmer has suffered a new injury at home, and thus will not be available for their headline clash at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has missed Chelsea’s last 11 games due to a groin injury, but was thought to be on the verge of a return. So far it has been a season interrupted by injuries for Palmer, who has played just 235 minutes all season.

Maresca confirms Palmer absence due to ‘accident at home’

Maresca spoke to the press on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Burnley on Saturday lunchtime. The Italian explained that Palmer had fractured one of his toes, seemingly after dropping something on his foot or accidentally hitting it off an object. Maresca did not give a precise time of recovery, but did rule out Palmer for the coming week. He joins Levi Colwill and Dario Essugo on the sidelines for the Blues.

Barcelona injury updates ahead of Stamford Bridge

Shortly after, Hansi Flick gave updates on Barcelona’s own lengthy injury list. He confirmed that goalkeeper Joan Garcia was back and ready to start against Athletic Club this weekend, while Raphinha, Marc Casado and Lamine Yamal were also fit. In the case of the Brazilian, it seems unlikely he will be able to start against Athletic Club or Chelsea next week, but could be a factor off the bench.

The other key question mark for the Blaugrana is Pedri. He is yet to return to full training, and as such will miss the Athletic clash. There is a chance he could be fit enough for the bench on Tuesday depending on how his injury progresses. Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo are alternatives in midfield.