Over the last two weeks, the Catalan media have been peppered with stories about a potential move for Harry Kane from Barcelona. The England captain could well be the meeting point between quality and price tag that best suits the Blaugrana, as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski.

The latest of those reports claims that the idea of signing Kane is gathering pace internally at Barcelona, who feel that the combination of his goalscoring statistics and his ability to link play in the middle of the pitch.

Kane interest ‘not being taken too seriously’ – Insider

While there is an acknowledgement that Barcelona may have an interest in Kane, Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk has explained that any interest is not yet being taken too seriously. After consulting with contacts in Catalonia, Falk’s information is that Barcelona do not have the salary limit space in order to sign Kane as things stand.

Bayern Munich contract strategy with Kane

In addition to Barcelona’s interest, Bayern Munich do intend to make a renewal offer to Kane, whose contract expires in 2027. Currently he has a €65m release clause in place, but that will expire at the end of the winter transfer window. The Bavarian side will then sit down for talks with Kane, once they are in a stronger negotiating position.

Hansi Flick: "We're all happy to be back at Spotify Camp Nou. Athletic Club is a great rival, a Champions League team and of great quality." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2025

Barcelona believe Kane deal is feasible

In spite of the doubts surrounding their finances, the word from Barcelona has been that they believe they can pull off a deal for Kane. Two key conditions would have to be in place; Robert Lewandowski would have to leave, and the club would have to be back within their salary limit.

With that comes a loosening of spending restrictions, and with Lewandowski’s exit, the highest wage in their team comes off the books. However Barcelona have been seeking to address their salary limit issues for three years now, and there is no clarity on how or when they will achieve it before next summer.